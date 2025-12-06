FICCI flags off anti-smuggling rally; buying illegal goods fuels anti-India forces, says leader

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) FICCI's annual anti-smuggling auto rally was launched in the capital on Saturday, with leaders present at the event saying citizens unintentionally strengthen anti-India forces by purchasing smuggled goods, a statement said.

The initiative by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) saw more than 300 auto-rickshaws drive out from FICCI House here, aimed at raising awareness about the impact of smuggled and counterfeit goods on consumers and legitimate businesses, it said.

According to the statement, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, during the flag-off, defined smuggling as a silent threat that fuels criminal networks and terrorism, and added that when citizens buy smuggled goods, they unintentionally strengthen forces that work against India's safety and stability.

He urged consumers to avoid illegal goods and said that taking a conscious pledge to choose tax-paid products was essential to weakening networks involved in illicit trade.

A recent report cited in the statement estimated the value of India's illicit market across five key industries at Rs 7.97 lakh crore, with textiles and apparel accounting for more than half.

According to the breakdown in the report, the textiles and apparel sector accounted for Rs 4,03,915 crore, while FMCG packaged foods contributed Rs 2,23,875 crore.

The personal and household care category added Rs 73,813 crore, while illicit tobacco constituted more than 50 per cent of its market due to high taxation, and alcohol around 46 per cent, reflecting strong incentives for smuggling networks, the statement said.

The statement further quoted FICCI-CASCADE Chairman Anil Rajput as saying illicit trade remains one of the most damaging threats to the country's economic and social well-being, with tax leakages depriving the government of funds needed for essential public services.

He added that smuggling also pushes unsafe and unregulated products into the market and called for enforcement and consumer awareness to curb the threat.

The rally, according to the statement, sought to draw public attention to these findings and encourage citizens to support lawful trade practices.