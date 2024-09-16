FICCI FLO to study female participation in trade sectors in NE

Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) has launched a research initiative to promote women's participation in trade, connectivity and regional value chains across North East region, its president said on Monday.

The comprehensive study will examine the current landscape of female participation in trade and logistics sectors, identify challenges and propose tailored policy recommendations for the states of the region, barring Manipur, Joyshree Das Verma, president of FICCI FLO, said in an interaction with PTI.

"There is no data on women in trade sector in North East in a comprehensive form. Our study, which is a first-of-its-kind here, will encompass women in trade, their safety concerns, challenges or barriers for them, and also propose solutions," she said.

Verma said work on the project, being implemented by FICCI FLO itself, has already started and they are expected to submit the detailed report for Assam by the end of this year.

"We will present our findings to the governments so that they can understand if there is any need to change or tweak existing schemes, or how to work on new schemes," she said.

She further said that though the region boasts higher female labour force participation rates compared to the national average, there remains significant untapped potential for women's involvement in trade and related sectors.

The research follows a mix methods approach wherein primary and secondary methods are being employed to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand, she maintained.

As part of primary research, key informant interviews will be conducted across the region, engaging government personnel from different departments such as Women and Child Department, Department of Industries and other relevant departments.

Focus group discussions will be organised focusing on women entrepreneurs, women freight forwarders, women customs brokers and other women stakeholder groups.

In secondary research, analysis of Periodic Labour Force Survey reports to document the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) by sector and type of work for each state will be undertaken.

Review of existing literature, government policies and schemes related to women's entrepreneurship and trade participation in each state will also be done, the head of FICCI FLO added.

A comprehensive research report encompassing analysis of Women’s Participation Rate (WPR) in different sectors, insights from field research and stakeholder consultations, cross-state comparisons and regional trends, and overarching recommendations for enhancing women's trade participation will be prepared.

The study will also highlight sectors with significant potential for increased women's participation, such as wholesale and retail trade, transport and logistics, e-commerce and digital trade, traditional crafts and textiles, and agriculture and food processing.

"This comprehensive report will enable evidence-based policymaking across the region, allowing state governments to implement targeted interventions addressing key barriers to women's participation in trade," Verma claimed.

A collection of success stories featuring women entrepreneurs from across North East India, including challenges they overcame and strategies employed, and impact of their businesses on local communities and economies, will be a compendium to the study.

"When a woman is skilled and her income rises, it has a positive impact on the entire family. Hence, we are including these success stories to serve as inspiration," Verma, who is also the director and co-promoter of Kaapro Management Solutions, added.

On FICCI FLO's presence in the North East, its national president said it has about 250 members in this region’s chapter and has completed 17 years.

The NE chapter has been engaging in several activities, especially for women at the grassroots level, like running sewing and tailoring skilling centres, beautician courses and mushroom cultivation centres.

Verma said while some programmes by FICCI FLO are for its members only, most of its activities are open for all women.

"Networking and mentoring are very crucial, and we try to provide these as much as possible," she added.

Among upcoming projects in North East are an MSME conclave for all women entrepreneurs in Guwahati, working towards launching of 'Pink Taxi' dedicated and driven by women drivers, adding a dedicated section of embroidery skill training for rural and underprivileged women, and factory visit of members to enhance their knowledge of various aspects of production, Verma said.