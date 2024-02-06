FICCI makes presentation before Kovind panel; supports simultaneous polls

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) made a presentation before the high-level committee on simultaneous polls on Tuesday and supported the concept of 'One Nation, One Election'.

It said multiple elections at various levels adversely impacts the ease of doing business and leads to a slowdown in decision making.

The FICCI further suggested that savings of expenditure from holding simultaneous elections in the country can be utilised for government spending to further promote economic growth and livelihood generation. Separately, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party also meet the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

It had already submitted its views in writing to the committee.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier suggested a pilot programme for simultaneous elections in Uttar Pradesh to test the Election Commission's capability and know the public opinion on the issue. PTI NAB ANB ANB