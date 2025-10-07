FICCI to host B2B meetings in Bengaluru on October 10-11

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), along with its affiliated chambers, will organise B2B meetings here on October 10 and 11, officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, FICCI said the meetings, to be held under the theme 'Expand Your Business in International Markets through UAE', will highlight the strategic advantages of the United Arab Emirates as a gateway for Indian companies to tap global opportunities.

“Special focus will be on the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), known as one of the most dynamic and investor-friendly free zones in the region,” the statement said.

The meetings will provide Indian businesses an opportunity to directly engage with SAIF Zone representatives to explore investment prospects, operational support, and the ease of setting up in the UAE, it added.

Participants will also gain insights into leveraging the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which offers duty-free access to nearly 97 per cent of Indian goods and enhances India’s reach into Africa, Europe, and other international markets, the statement further said. PTI AMP SSK