Malda(WB), Oct 19 (PTI) Police arrested a man and seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 2 lakh in West Bengal's Malda district, an officer said on Thursday.

A police team detained a man at Tokkitola near Bhagabanpur Kumbira on Wednesday. During the search of the man the police team found four bundles of fake Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, the officer said.

A case has been started, the officer added. PTI COR RG