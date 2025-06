Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a sizing unit in Mitpada in Thane's Bhiwandi area on Thursday, an official said.

There is no report of injuries, the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation fire brigade official said.

"The blaze broke out at 8pm. Two fire engines brought it under control at 10:45pm. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," he added. PTI COR BNM