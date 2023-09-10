Field study on to see if tigresses were poisoned: TN govt

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) A field study is on to ascertain if the two tigresses that were found dead in Nilgiris district were poisoned, a top forest official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Referring to the death of the two tigresses, Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris) and Field Director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, D Venkatesh said a 20-member team has been constituted in this regard.

In an official release, the official said the team, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (Headquarters), Devaraj is studying areas in and around the spot where the carcasses were found. "Field audit is being done to see if the two tigresses were poisoned." Amid speculation that the tigresses could have been poisoned to death, the official said the cause of death of the animals would be known only following completion of autopsy.

Two tigresses were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Avalanche forest area in Nilgiris district on September 9. PTI VGN KH