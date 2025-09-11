Fifteen injured as bus hits tree in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala, Sep 11 (PTI) A bus rammed into a tree here on Thursday, leaving 15 passengers injured, police sources said.

The incident occurred near Faridpur village in Nabha block when the state transport bus was en route from Mallewal to Patiala.

The impact was so severe that the bus was badly damaged Eyewitnesses claimed the bus was packed with passengers way beyond its capacity.

Upon hearing a loud bang, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers from the bus with great difficulty.

Police sources said around 15 passengers sustained injuries, including the bus conductor and driver. The injured were rushed to various government and private hospitals.

The bus regularly ferried students and office-goers across villages along the Mallewal-Patiala route, they added.