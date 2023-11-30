Fifth edition of Global Ayurveda Festival to commence in Kerala from Dec 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) 2023 will commence on Friday in the state capital of Kerala.

The five-day Ayurveda conclave will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The conclave, which serves as a platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners, academics and stakeholders will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom, and will begin at 2 pm, a government release said.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the National Arogya Fair organised as part of GAF on the opening day at 11 am.

The central theme of the event is 'Emerging Challenges in Healthcare and a Resurgent Ayurveda', the release said.

The GAF 2023 is expected to witness the gathering of international practitioners of this alternative medicine as well as researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore its impact in the healthcare sector.

In addition to that, the conclave will also be attended by President of the Republic of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Minister of State for Indigenous Medicine of Sri Lanka Sisira Jayakody and delegations from over 70 countries, the release said.

Jayakody will inaugurate the International Cooperation Conclave on December 2, it said.

The President of Mauritius will be the chief guest of the inauguration of the B2B Meet on Ayurveda-based medical tourism and products on December 3, it said.

Union Minister for MSME and Khadi and Village Industries Narayan Rane will inaugurate the B2B meet.

On December 4, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development, will inaugurate the Health Care Professional Registry Enrolment Board of Ethics and Registration of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) programme, the release said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the valedictory session on December 5.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the Chief Patron of GAF and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is also Chairman of GAF 2023, will preside over the function, the release said.

The expo, in a sprawling 2,50,000 square feet space, will feature over 700 stalls, it said.

It also said that the National Arogya Fair at GAF will showcase a diverse range of medicinal plants and their utilisation in Ayurvedic preparations.

"All major Ayush institutions in the country will put up their stalls at the expo. Also, there will be pavilions of 20 Ayurveda colleges," it said.

The conclave will also deliberate on the enormous potential of new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for globalising Ayurveda, it added.

"Experts-led scientific sessions focusing on the latest scientific advancements in Ayurveda, high-level industry and institutional participation showcasing innovative Ayurveda-based products, services, and research initiatives and presentations of posters and papers are the other highlights of the conclave," the release said.

Besides that, a free medical camp, comprising 25 specialty clinics, making available outpatient services of top Ayurveda physicians will be open on all five days at the venue, it said.

Also, Rs 15 lakh worth of medicines will be distributed free as part of the medical camp and there will also be a spacious ‘Ayurveda Aahar’ food court serving a wide variety of healthy food, the release said. PTI HMP HMP ANE