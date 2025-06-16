Fifth Fast Patrol Vessel 'Achal' launched in Goa

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) 'Achal', in a series of eight being constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard, was ceremoniously launched on Monday.

Designed and constructed under stringent dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping, the FPV 'Achal' features over 60 per cent indigenous content, the defence ministry said in a statement.

FPV 'Achal' was ceremoniously launched in Goa in the presence of Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola, it said.

The vessel measures 52 metres in length and 8 metres in breadth, with a displacement of 320 tonnes. Powered by a CPP-based propulsion system, the vessel can reach a top speed of 27 knots, the ministry said.

"With its primary roles of protection, monitoring, control, and surveillance, 'Achal' is equipped to safeguard offshore assets and island territories. Its launch marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the Indian Coast Guard and GSL, further reinforcing the collective march towards Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing," the statement said.

Built at a total cost of Rs 473 crore, the project has also provided a significant boost to local industry by generating substantial employment and supporting MSMEs engaged in production activities at various factories and within GSL, it said.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman and Managing Director, GSL, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, along with senior officials from the Indian Navy and the ICG.