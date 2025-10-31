Fifth metro train to operate on Yellow Line from Nov 1

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) On the occasion of the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, the BMRCL on Friday announced that a fifth metro train will be inducted into commercial service on the Yellow Line from November 1.

With the addition of this train, the frequency of services on the Yellow Line during peak hours will improve to every 15 minutes, compared to the current 19-minute interval, it said.

"This improvement will help provide smoother and more reliable service to commuters with reduced waiting times. This change will be effective on all days," Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement.

The corporation clarified that there will be no change in the first and last train timings from either terminal—R V Road and Bommasandra.

It also urged commuters to take note of the change and make use of the enhanced metro services. PTI AMP SSK