Fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' campaign begins in UP

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) The fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' campaign, which will continue till October 21, began in Uttar Pradesh. The main objective of the month-long campaign is to strengthen women's safety, empowerment, and self-reliance, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

In this phase, the primary focus is on women's safety. The government has decided to introduce special helpline numbers for women, increase the number of women's police stations, and expand the number of women police personnel. Additionally, pink booths and patrolling squads are being further strengthened.

Padmaja Chauhan, the nodal officer of 'Mission Shakti', said that in the fifth phase of the mission that began on Monday, education has been considered the strongest tool for women's empowerment. Special awareness campaigns are being conducted to promote women's education in rural areas.

Special campaigns are being conducted in this phase regarding women's health. Workshops and health camps focusing on sanitation, nutrition, and mental health are being organised. Special emphasis is being laid on providing easy access to health services for women in rural and backward areas, the statement said.

Additionally, entrepreneurship among women and self-employment schemes are being promoted. The government is providing financial and technical assistance for small industries, startups, and self-employment, enabling women to become economically independent and strengthen their position within their families and society, it said.

In the fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti', training programmes focusing on self-defence, life skills, and leadership development are being conducted. These workshops, organised in schools, colleges, and community centres, aim to make women self-reliant and confident.

The nodal officer stated that this phase also includes strict legal measures to prevent crimes against women. Special monitoring systems and fast-track courts have been activated in each district to ensure that offenders face swift justice.

Built on the four pillars of safety, education, health, and employment, this initiative represents a concrete effort to make women in Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and empowered, the statement added.