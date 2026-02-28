Fifth State Finance Commission submits its report to Karnataka govt

Bgaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) The 5th State Finance Commission, Karnataka, has submitted its report concerning city corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Area for the period 2026-2030 to the state government.

According to an official release, the report was presented to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

n Friday, the same was presented to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the statement said.

he submission was led by the finance commission Chairman C Narayanaswamy, along with members Mohamed Sanaulla, R S Phonde, and Secretary Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna.