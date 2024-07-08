Fifty injured as bus overturns in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) An overloaded Haryana Roadways mini bus overturned near Pinjore on Monday, leaving 50 injured, most of them school children, officials said.

According to preliminary information, over 40 children were among those injured in the incident, they said.

"The mini bus overturned near a turn. The reasons behind the accident are under investigation. Our main focus at the moment was on rescue. All children are stable, no one has a threatening or critical injury," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner, Yash Garg told reporters at the civil hospital in Panchkula. "Thirty children have been brought to the civil hospital in Panchkula. Others are under observation in Pinjore," he said.

Four adults were also brought to the civil hospital in Panchkula and one of them is a 60-year-old woman, who suffered crush injury on her arm. She has been referred to PGIMER at Chandigarh, he said.

Some accounts said the woman was on the road when the accident occurred.

Garg said another injured person has been shifted to ICU.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is BJP MLA from Panchkula, told reporters that the accident occurred near a village in Panchkula.

Gupta said the driver and conductor of the bus have been suspended.

"The bus was overloaded and we have been told that the vehicle's speed was slightly in excess. As it approached a turn, it overturned," Gupta said.

"Our first priority was to rescue and give best treatment to the injured," he added.