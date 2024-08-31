Fifty new offbeat tourist destinations coming up in Madhya Pradesh: official

Bhopal, Aug 31 (PTI) As many as 50 new offbeat tourist destinations are being developed in Madhya Pradesh, state Tourism and Culture principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a business session on the second day of the 39th annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators.

"Fifty new offbeat destinations are being developed in the state to cater to tourists who want to stay away from crowded places and seek peace," Shukla said.

Earlier, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said during the IATO inaugural function on Friday that the growth rate of the tourism industry in India was expected to touch 20 per cent, and hence, more destinations were needed.

Shukla, meanwhile, also said that more than 40,000 women were being trained in the tourism sector in the state. PTI LAL KRK