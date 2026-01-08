Fight against air pollution: MPCB orders shut down of 10 RMC plants, collects Rs 84 lakh fine

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has shut down 10 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and recovered penalty of Rs 84 lakh after inspections found environmental norm violations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the MPCB said the action was taken by its flying squads constituted under the directions of the Bombay High Court to improve air quality in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

"Over the past two days, the flying squads inspected 44 RMC plants and ongoing construction projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Following the inspections, 10 RMC plants were ordered to shut down," it said.

The statement identified the 10 as those operated by Swaminarayan Lifespaces LLP in Dombivli, JRB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in Kalyan, Shriram Enterprises in Tembghar (Ambernath), Prism Johnson Ltd and L&T in Bhiwandi, Krishna Constructions at Dahisar Mori, Prakash Engineers and Infra Projects in Turbhe, AP Constructions in Turbhe, Gajanan Saidatta Associates in Virar and RDS Projects in Worli.

"In addition, proposed directions were issued to 17 RMC plants, while interim directions were served on four others. Penalties amounting to Rs 84 lakh were recovered in the form of bank guarantees from 17 RMC plants, comprising nine in Kalyan, seven in Raigad, and one in Navi Mumbai," the statement said.

The flying squads also visited 29 large construction projects, of which five were issued proposed directions for non-compliance, it said.

Since December, the board has inspected 240 RMC plants and recovered penalties amounting to Rs 4.35 crore so far. The MPCB said it has launched an intensive enforcement drive across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is taking strict action against establishments violating environmental regulations.

Member secretary M Devender Singh said the board is conducting daily reviews of air pollution control measures and the enforcement drive will continue on a sustained basis. PTI ND BNM