Fight against drugs getting immense public support: Haryana narcotics control bureau chief

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The Director General of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, O P Singh, on Sunday said the overwhelming public support to the fight against drugs in the state is turning it into a collective mission.

"Drugs are a serious national problem. The fight against narcotics is ongoing in Haryana, and it is heartening to see the immense public support it is getting," Singh said.

He appealed to the people to play an active role by reporting any drug-related activities on the national helpline number -- 1993.

"Strict actions will be taken on the complaints," he said.

The Haryana Police is taking strong and strategic steps to curb the spread of drugs and safeguard the youth, Singh said.

Singh recently launched a podcast series designed to bring the public closer to the state's battle against drugs. It aims to serve as a bridge between the public and the police, offering real, unfiltered stories from ground operations.