Fight against lymphatic filariasis: Mass drug administration drive to target 1.5 lakh in Vidarbha

Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra health department is intensifying its fight against lymphatic filariasis, a serious public health concern transmitted through infected mosquito bites and a leading cause of long-term disability, in Vidarbha with the aim of eliminating the scourge by 2030, officials said on Thursday.

As per official data, in 2025, Maharashtra recorded 28,114 filaria (lymphodema) cases, including 21,664 in Nagpur division comprising Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Bhandara districts.

Chandrapur reported 9180 filaria lymphodema cases, Nagpur 4137, Wardha 1914, Gadchirloli 3010, Gondia 671 and Bhandara 2752.

These persons are no longer active transmitters of the disease, as they have crossed the transmission stage, an official said.

"These patients suffer from lymphedema or elephantiasis, which is swelling caused by damage or blockage of the lymphatic system. It is an advanced, severe form of chronic lymphedema in which generally the legs are swollen," the official said.

Ahead of the launch of the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) on February 10 under Maharashtra's commitment to eliminate filariasis, a media sensitization workshop was organized on Thursday in Nagpur district.

A total of 1,527,813 beneficiaries across 11 blocks in Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli districts will be targeted for administration of anti-filarial medicines under MDA, the official said.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shashikant Shambharkar, Nagpur division health services deputy director, said filariasis is a serious public health concern transmitted through infected mosquito bites and is one of the leading causes of long-term disability.

"The infection often occurs during childhood, though symptoms typically manifest in adulthood. The disease damages the lymphatic system. If not prevented in time, it can cause abnormal swelling of body parts, for which there is no permanent cure. Patients may suffer from conditions such as hydrocele, lymphedema, and milky white urine," he said.

He said annual consumption of anti-filarial medicines is the only effective preventive measure against the disease.

"The MDA round will be implemented in Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli by trained health workers who will ensure supervised administration of anti-filarial medicines to 1,527,813 beneficiaries across 11 identified blocks through booth-based and door-to-door outreach," he informed.

Dr Nayana Duphare, assistant director (Malaria), health services, Nagpur division, said the MDA campaign will administer a three-drug regimen comprising DEC, Albendazole and Ivermectin.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will closely monitor the implementation of the programme at all levels to ensure equitable access in both rural and urban areas and to ensure no beneficiary is left behind, its National Programme Officer Dr Kamalakar Lashkare said.