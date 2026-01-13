Fight against Naxalism in decisive phase: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the fight against Naxalism has entered a decisive phase and the government will ensure that the menace never resurfaces.

The Central government has set the March 31, 2026, deadline to eradicate Naxalism.

Sai said a detailed three-year action plan focusing on the growth of the Bastar region will be prepared and implemented in a mission mode.

Naxalism, which remained the biggest obstacle to Chhattisgarh's development, is now on the verge of elimination under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister told a high-level review meeting on the comprehensive development of Bastar.

He stated that peace is returning to the Naxal-affected areas while public trust is being strengthened through sustained dialogue, accelerated development works, and expansion of basic facilities.

Noting that the government's priority is to ensure that the Maoist ideology never resurfaces, Sai said the "double-engine government" led by the BJP is working on the all-around and balanced development of Bastar.

"The state and central governments are committed to connecting Bastar to the mainstream of development with the highest priority. A comprehensive action plan for the development of Bastar will be prepared for the next three years and implemented in a mission mode," Sai said.

He instructed all departments to work in coordination with each other and directed the secretaries to visit the Bastar region regularly to review the progress of the schemes.

Sai called for rapid expansion of basic facilities, such as education, healthcare, employment, roads, drinking water, electricity, and communication, to ensure development reaches the remotest areas.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure permanent solutions in fluoride-affected areas by providing the surface water supply, expedite electrification of remaining villages, and fast-track the installation of mobile towers in remote locations.

He also emphasised achieving total and comprehensive Aadhaar coverage through special drives for children.

The chief minister called for promoting home-stays, developing identified sites under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, creating a Bastar tourism corridor, and linking youth with tourism-based livelihoods.

He appreciated the initiative to train 32 local guides from Bastar through the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Gwalior.

In the first Naxalite encounter of 2026, at least 14 Maoists, were killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar region on January 3.

In 2025, a total of 285 Naxalites were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh. PTI TKP NSK