Fight against Naxalism: Two security camps set up in Maoist core zone in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Sep 22 (PTI) Two new security camps have been set up in strategically important locations in the Naxalite-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, which is expected to give a boost to the campaign against Left Wing Extremism and also facilitate development works, police officials said on Monday.

While one camp was established in Palaguda village by police on September 16, another one came up in Gundrajgudem village on September 20, an official said.

"These facilities have been set in the highly sensitive Maoist core zone on the Almagunda-Silegar axis along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts as part of the 'Niyad Nella Nar' (your good village) scheme, under which the state government is providing benefits of 52 schemes of 17 departments and 31 community facilities in villages located within a 10 km radius of security camps," he said.

"The 150th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been stationed in Palguda, while the CRPF’s 2nd battalion is stationed in Gundrajgudem. With these, 18 new security camps have been set up in the district since January 2024," the official added.

Despite adverse weather and difficult geographical conditions, the security forces displayed indomitable courage and successfully established the two new camps, he added.

"The move is not only strategically important, but will also strengthen the pace of regional development. With the establishment of these camps, inter-district activities of Maoists in the region will be curbed, and anti-Naxal operations will gain momentum," the official said.

At the same time, residents of nearby villages will benefit from developmental works and basic facilities such as construction of roads and bridges, electricity, water supply, healthcare services, PDS shops, quality education, and mobile connectivity, the official pointed out.

Security forces have been engaged in a relentless campaign to wipe out the Maoist menace in the state, resulting in 249 Naxalites being killed in separate encounters so far this year.

Of them, 220 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma.