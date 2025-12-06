Fight against Red Terror: CRPF camp set up in remote Pallewaya village in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Dec 6 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp has been set up in remote Pallewaya village in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region to address the security vacuum and facilitate development works, police said on Saturday.

The Pallewaya area, once considered as a core zone of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), had remained cut off for decades due to dense forests and hostile terrain.

The camp was jointly set up by Dantewada district police and CRPF's 165th battalion on December 4 in the village, located in a strategically important location in Naxalite-hit Bijapur district along the border of Dantewada district, an official said.

The camp, set up under the Chhattisgarh government's welfare initiative "Niyad Nella Nar", will be the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of CRPF's 165th battalion, which will help link inaccessible villages of Bijapur and adjoining Narayanpur districts, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police RK Barman told PTI.

"The camp was set up despite difficult terrain and adverse weather. Security forces worked at full pace while ensuring their own safety. During the process, Maoist memorials in the area were also dismantled. The establishment of the camp reflects the extraordinary courage, determination and professionalism of the forces, who worked round-the-clock to bring governance to the region," he said.

"The facility will also ensure government schemes reach previously inaccessible areas. Nearby residents will begin receiving access to basic amenities such as roads, electricity, mobile network connectivity, health centres, PDS shops and schools and other essential services through this camp," Barman said.

The Bijapur police, 201st battalion of CoBRA (CRPF's elite unit), CRPF's Young Platoons of 231st, 111th and 165th battalions also played a crucial role in establishing the camp, he said.

"The Pallewaya FOB will strengthen security, build trust among villagers and pave the way for sustained development. It marks a historic step toward securing the inner regions of Abujhmad and ensuring long-term peace, prosperity and progress for communities living there," Barman added.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to completely eradicate Left-wing extremism. PTI COR TKP BNM