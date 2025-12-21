Fight against sickle cell disease: Chhattisgarh screens 1.65 cr persons; 3.35L carriers identified

Raipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Around 1.65 crore persons have been screened for sickle cell disease so far in Chhattisgarh and their details have been registered in the Union government's portal, officials said on Sunday.

Of those screened, more than 3.35 lakh people have been identified as sickle cell carriers, while 27,135 have been diagnosed as sickle cell patients, all of whom are being provided free medicines, counselling and continuous treatment facilities by the state government, an official statement said.

"The initiative is part of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2023, which aims to eliminate it as a public health problem by 2047. In line with this goal, Chhattisgarh has been conducting extensive screening of citizens in the 0-40 year age group and distributing sickle cell cards," the statement informed.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department has made significant preparations for effective management of the disease, it added.

"Over the past two years, consumption of hydroxyurea, a key drug used in sickle cell treatment, has increased from one lakh capsules to five lakh capsules in government health institutions, reflecting improved access and continuity of care," the statement said.

In the last one year alone, 5,232 sickle cell patients have been followed up, helping reduce sickle cell crises and the need for blood transfusions. it said, adding that the department was providing free blood, liver and kidney tests every three months to all sickle cell patients.

Notably, Jashpur district (the home district of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai) has become the first in the country to complete 100 per cent sickle cell screening of its targeted population, the statement pointed out.

"Adopting a sensitive approach towards patients, the state government has been issuing disability certificates to eligible sickle cell patients as per rules. Medicine charts, patient booklets, pain management guidelines and other essential resources are also being provided to ensure better care," it said.

A Sickle Cell Centre of Competence is being developed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, where advanced services such as bone marrow transplant, genetic analysis and CVS (Chrionic Villus Sampling, a prenatal diagnostic test to detect genetic conditions like sickle cell anaemia) tests are proposed to be made available in the near future.

The Chhattisgarh government's efforts mark a strong step towards the elimination of sickle cell disease and will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a healthy India by 2047, an official said.