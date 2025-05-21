Fight against terrorism is not personal or political battle, we must stand united: Sule

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who is part of one of the government delegations on global outreach post-Operation Sindoor, on Wednesday said the ongoing fight against terrorism is not a personal or political battle.

Talking to reporters here, the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district maintained the opposition must act with restraint and responsibility, and political parties should avoid creating any misunderstanding about the Indian armed forces.

"This is not a time to criticize one another because we are all Indians. The ongoing fight against terrorism is not a personal or political battle, but a collective fight for the unity of our country," she emphasised.

Sule said there was a clear consensus among all political parties that no one should send any message that might create misunderstanding about the Indian armed forces.

"We all stand with India. There should be no politics on this issue (all-party delegations on global outreach against terrorism), and there will not be. Since any issue related to the military is extremely sensitive, the opposition must also act with restraint and responsibility," the MP opined.

"While criticizing the government, we always maintain decorum, because our aim is national and public interest," she added.

The Centre is sending multiple all-party delegations to key countries to project India’s continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and the recent Operation Sindoor. The composition of some of these delegations had led to a controversy and criticism from a section of opposition parties, particularly the Congress, an ally of the NCP (SP).

To a question on the arrest of three family members of a leader of the ruling NCP for allegedly abetting the suicide of his daughter-in-law over dowry last week, Sule said, "This incident is extremely painful. The Hagawane family is a prominent name in Mulshi and Pune. Their grandfather had done good work in the Panchayat Samiti for many decades." "What has happened is shocking. Based on the information I have received from the police and media reports, there appears to be a grey area. Some say it's suicide, while others believe it's a murder," the veteran parliamentarian said.

She demanded a judicial inquiry into the woman's death, which took place in her Lok Sabha constituency.

"If such educated families are involved in dowry deaths, then where is Maharashtra heading? And not just one, but two daughters-in-law have been affected. This matter belongs to my constituency. A few days ago, there was a family event at their house, and I didn't attend it to convey a message because there was a complaint of domestic violence against their daughter-in-law," she said.

Maharashtra is a progressive state and such cases are unfortunate, Sule opined.

"If daughters-in-law are visiting police stations and court cases are going on, I cannot be seen supporting that family. The victim must get justice in this progressive Maharashtra. I am ready to fight whatever battle is needed to ensure that. Maharashtra's daughter must get justice," she asserted.

"This is a very serious issue. I have demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter. The state government must take strict action and ensure the accused are punished. I expect the government to take stronger measures to ensure women's safety and rights," Sule said.