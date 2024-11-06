Fight breaks out between 2 shop owners in Gandhi Nagar market

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Several people were injured and a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted during a clash between the owners of two garment shops over the hiring of a salesman in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market, police said on Wednesday.

According to them, information was received on Tuesday about a heated argument between the two shop owners which further escalated into a brawl between the two sides.

Police said four medico-legal cases have been prepared at the instance of one of the shops and nine at the instance of the other.

A senior police officer said CCTV showed the two sides engaged in a fight. Based on the footage, police came to know that verbal arguments led to the brawl, he added.

On one side, a person suffered a head injury and a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, the officer said, adding that on the other side, the turbans of some people were stripped off.

Cases were registered under appropriate sections of the law based on complaints from both parties and investigations are underway, he added. PTI NIT NIT IJT IJT