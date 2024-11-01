Fight breaks out between neighbours over bursting of firecrackers

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Members of two families came to blows over the bursting of firecrackers in Dombivli area of the district, police said on Friday.

A First Information Report was registered under section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Manpada police station but no arrest has been made yet, said an official.

The incident took place in Palava society when the complainant's mother was bursting crackers and the accused persons took objection, he said. PTI COR KRK