Fight for change of power in Haryana has begun: Bhupinder Hooda

Faridabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Expressing confidence of the Congress returning to power in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the fight for change of power has begun and all party workers have to fight this battle with full commitment, enthusiasm and passion.

"The party workers should go among the public under the party's new programme 'Ghar-Ghar Congress' and tell them what work the Congress government of the state will do," said Hooda addressing the Congress' workers conference held here.

The Leader of Opposition in the state alleged the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has made Haryana "number one in unemployment".

"Along with metro expansion, the Congress will have special emphasis on employment generation because the present government has made Haryana number one in unemployment. Instead of filling two lakh vacant posts in the government departments, the BJP-JJP wants to send youth abroad through Skill Corporation. The educated youth are being exploited in the name of temporary contract jobs," he said.

Hooda said the former Congress government, which brought metro to Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon and Ballabgarh, will connect Gurgaon to Faridabad through a metro.

Not only this, the metro will also be expanded to Palwal, Rohtak and Sonipat, he added.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda were also present on the occasion.

Bhan on his part said that no stone should be left unturned in promoting the Congress and its policies.

"Every Congressman has to put a Congress flag at his house and a sticker on his vehicle. The youth have to pay special attention to social media. The people have to be told what development works were done in Haryana during the Congress' tenure," he said.

The Haryana Congress chief said that 12 universities and six medical colleges were built in the state during the party's tenure.

Addressing the Congress workers conference, Deepender Hooda said the present government in Haryana was formed not by the trust of the people, but by betrayal.

Clarifying his point, he said the government means the entire Cabinet.

"In the 2019 elections, the public had defeated most of the ministers of the BJP government and sent them back home. These mainly included Ram Vilas Sharma, Om Prakash Dhankar, Captain Abhimanyu, Kavita Jain, Manish Grover, Krishan Panwar and others. In the 2019 elections, the people defeated the BJP government and also defeated the party as BJP state president Subhash Barala lost the election by a huge margin," he said. PTI COR AS AS