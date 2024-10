Fight is against injustice and the wicked; oust BJP in this election: Priyanka in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday asked the people of Haryana to oust the BJP in the October 5 assembly polls, saying this is a fight against injustice, untruth and the wicked.

Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Haryana's Julana to campaign for her party's candidate from the constituency and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Attacking the BJP-led government in the state over employment, the Agniveer military recruitment scheme and farmers' welfare among other issues, Gandhi alleged that the ruling party "betrayed" people at every stage.

"The opportunity has come again, similar to the battle of Kurukshetra and the fight against the British rule. There is no difference," she said.

"Today, this is your fight against injustice, untruth and the wicked ("dushton"). You will have to stand up, you will have to look within yourself and see what is happening," Gandhi added.

Claiming that the Modi government only works for the benefit of a handful of industrialists, the Congress general secretary said the BJP-led Centre was unable to generate employment opportunities as it has given "everything to Ambani and Adani".

"All ports, land, industries, airports have been given to big industrialists," she added.

No employment opportunities can be created from small businesses and the farming sector today, Gandhi said.

"It (BJP government) cannot do the work of giving employment because its policies are against that," she claimed.

Referring to the Agnipath scheme, Gandhi claimed that Agniveers would not get any pension and after four years of service, they would again have to look for employment.

"This is what Modiji has given you," she added.

Gandhi also criticised the BJP government over the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' scheme, saying it has caused many hardships to people.

"You have been misled for 10 years. You have been seeing injustice with farmers, jawans, wrestlers and women for 10 years," she said.

"When will you rise against this injustice," Gandhi asked the gathering.

Referring to the three now-repealed farm laws, the Congress leader said injustice was done to the farming community.

"Modi did not bother to come out for five minutes to meet with protesting farmers who sat at the Delhi borders," she said.

"He (Modi) was going to bring farm laws that would have adversely affected you. He knew that only big industrialists would benefit from those farm laws. There was no benefit for farmers. You struggled for many months and you were beaten up, 750 farmers died. They only relented when the elections of Uttar Pradesh came," Gandhi alleged.

In a jibe at the BJP government's claim of giving MSP on 24 crops, she said 10 of those were not even grown in Haryana.

"Who are they fooling? The entire country is watching," Gandhi said.

"Change this government. Oust the BJP," she appealed to the gathering.

Referring to the wrestlers' protest from last year, the Congress leader said injustice was done to Vinesh Phogat and her companions.

In Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna gave the message of the Bhagavad Gita and said whenever injustice takes place in the world, the voice of truth and justice would rise, she said.

"When we talk of Vinesh, it was not the struggle of one person. It was a fight for everyone. When injustice was done to her, it was also done to you. Your trust was broken," Gandhi said.

"When Vinesh stood for her cause, Modiji did not call her to tea. He did not meet her. But the people of the country stood by her," she said, asking the people to stand by the Congress candidate.

Referring to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Gandhi said farmers were crushed to death under a jeep allegedly by the son of a minister.

"The BJP has ruled here for 10 years and did nothing worthwhile for you. Whenever you need them, they step back, they just want to pursue their own interests," she alleged.

Criticising the BJP for targeting the Congress over corruption, Gandhi said, "I feel like laughing when Modiji raises 10-year-old issues. What could be bigger corruption than this when you handed over all industries to your two friends? What could be bigger corruption than the farm laws which were to be brought." She said the Constitution has given people the power to bring about a change with their votes.

On the recently held Lok Sabha election, Gandhi said the BJP people only make "big claims" and spread "lies".

She also alleged that several scams have taken place in Haryana.

"The time has come. Understand the seriousness of these elections," the Congress leader said.

Money being "looted" every day by the BJP government should come back to people's pockets, she added.

Speaking about her party's poll promises, Gandhi said the Congress is giving a guarantee for MSP.

"We will fight together. Bring a new government and tell each BJP leader that loot, corruption and untruth will not be tolerated," she said. PTI CHS IJT IJT