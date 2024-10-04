Fight over Rs 500 tip leads to man's death in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A dispute over a paltry sum of Rs 500 led to the death of a 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said the incident occurred at a tractor agency in the Puvaya police station area.

"On Thursday, a quarrel broke out between two men, Dharampal and Ram Pratap, over Rs 500 in tip for decorating a tractor sold during the Navratri festival. The dispute escalated, and Ram Pratap attacked Dharampal with sticks, leaving him critically injured," Awasthi said.

Dharampal was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, the police officer said.

He said the police have registered a murder case and arrested the accused, who has been sent to jail by the local court.