Fight to control coal movement: Chhattisgarh BJP man among 12 held for transporter's murder

Korba, Mar 30 (PTI) A BJP functionary and two of his kin were among 12 persons arrested in Chhattisgarh's Korba district for alleged involvement in the murder of a transporter, a police official said on Sunday.

Rohit Jaiswal was stabbed on Friday night in a clash between two groups reportedly for control over coal transportation from Saraipali-Budbud mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the official said.

"After the incident, 16 persons, including an SECL official, were booked. Of these 12 were held on Saturday night. Among those arrested are local BJP leader Roshan Singh Thakur, his brother Gaurav Singh Thakur and nephew Sanskar Thakur," the official said.

After the murder incident, tension prevailed in Pali town prompting deployment of a large number of police personnel in the area.

"The deceased man's family and locals accused the police of not taking timely action despite having prior knowledge about the dispute between the groups. Following the incident, station house officer (SHO) of Pali police station Vinod Singh was transferred to Police Lines," the official said.

Meanwhile, BJP functionaries said Roshan Singh Thakur, who is chief of the party's Pali Mandal, and Vivek Kaushal, general secretary of the same wing, have been expelled.

"Serious allegations have been levelled against the two leaders in connection with the incident in Pali. Due to this, the two have been expelled from the party's primary membership," a letter from the party said. PTI COR TKP BNM