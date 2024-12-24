Fight to seek justice for kin of Somnath Suryavanshi, Santosh Deshmukh to continue: Cong MLA

Latur, Dec 24 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday said the fight for justice to families of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani and Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district would continue.

He also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

A motorcycle rally, led by MP Dr Shivaji Kalge and local MLA Deshmukh, was taken out to protest against Shah. It began from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park and ended at the district collector's office.

Talking to reporters, Deshmukh said, "The fight for justice to families of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani and Santosh Deshmukh in Beed districts will continue." Suryavanshi, 35, died in judicial custody after being arrested for violence in Parbhani.

Parbhani witnessed violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr Ambedkar's statue outside the railway station was damaged on December 10.

The brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district on December 9, has escalated into a political storm in the state amid allegations that he was tortured, his eyes were burnt and he was beaten up brutally with iron rods leading to his death.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the family of Suryavanshi, and said he was "killed" because he was a Dalit and protecting the Constitution.

Deshmukh also said Union minister Shah's comments on Dr Ambedkar sparked nationwide outrage.

The remarks show the central government's "authoritarian approach, the Congress leader alleged. PTI COR NP