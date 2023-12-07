Fighting along border: India conveys security concerns to Myanmar

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) India on Thursday said it has conveyed to Myanmar its security concerns, especially the challenges along the border including that of refugee flows, against the backdrop of the fighting between government forces and the anti-junta groups.

The fighting near the Indo-Myanmar border has triggered an influx of Myanmarese refugees to Mizoram.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue figured in the India-Myanmar foreign office consultations that took place in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India has been calling for peaceful resolution of the situation. and Myanmar's return to democracy.

"We discussed the full range of security concerns, particularly challenges faced on the border, including refugee flows," he said.

"On a larger perspective, we have always been encouraging peace there or a resolution or a return to democracy," he said.

Last month, India called for cessation of fighting between Myanmar's military and the anti-junta groups near Indo-Myanmar border.

There were hostilities between Myanmar's anti-junta groups and government forces in several key towns and regions near the border with India till a few weeks ago fuelling concerns in the Indian military establishment about the possible spillover effect.

Myanmar has been witnessing wide-spread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.

Myanmar's military has been using airstrikes targeting its opponents and those carrying out armed struggle against the ruling regime.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur. PTI MPB ZMN