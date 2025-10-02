Fighting for rights and justice becoming act of treason in country, says Uddhav slamming BJP rule

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targeted the BJP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in connection with the violence in Ladakh last month and asserted that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally here, Thackeray also likened the BJP to an amoeba which causes stomach ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters society.

Ahead of civic polls in Mumbai, the BJP is again trying to create divide between Hindus and Muslims, the former chief minister said.

There is no link between the BJP and good governance, he added.

"Are you satisfied with the poisonous fruits (referring to BJP) born from the RSS' 100-year effort," Thackeray asked Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS' annual Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur during the day marked the organisation's centenary.

Speaking about the arrest of Wangchuk and the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Thackeray said, "Fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country." Wangchuk was held after violence, during a shutdown called on September 24 by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, led to the deaths of four persons, and injuries to 80 others, including 40 police personnel.

Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act on September 26 and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Seeking a loan waiver for rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra and Rs 50000 per hectare aid for them, Thackeray said the BJP-led Centre has money to buy votes in Bihar, but has no funds for flood-ravaged Maharashtra.

On an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Thackeray said, "We came together to stay together." After winning civic polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will come out with a 'White Paper' on BJP's loot of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the former CM said. PTI PR BNM