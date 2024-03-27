Fighting my last election, says Sena (UBT) leader Khaire after getting ticket from Aurangabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire, fielded from the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, on Wednesday said this will be his last election and expressed confidence about emerging victorious after losing narrowly in 2019.

One of the main challengers of Khaire is Imtiyaz Jaleel, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad who belongs to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The Hyderabad-based AIMIM has re-nominated the journalist-turned-politician from the seat in central Maharashtra.

In 2019, Jaleel had defeated Khaire, a four-term Lok Sabha MP and the then-candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena, by a margin of 4,492 votes.

Khaire's name figures in the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates announced by the Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in Maharashtra earlier in the day.

Jaleel congratulated Khaire for getting nomination and hoped the election will be fought on development issues and not emotive matters.

"We should deliberate on what we can do for the district. He (Khaire) should not speak on topics like Hindu/Muslim, Khan or 'baan' (arrow) and other emotional issues," said the Lok Sabha MP.

Khaire said he is fighting his last election and expressed confidence about getting voters' support.

"I was eagerly waiting for this candidature. This is my last election and party leaders and other partners of the MVA have blessed me with the candidature. This was the wish of the people and I will definitely win no matter who all are contesting against me," noted the Sena (UBT) leader.

The ruling alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, is yet to name its candidate for the constituency which will vote in the fourth phase on May 13. PTI AW RSY