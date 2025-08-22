Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka to visit India from Aug 24-27: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka is scheduled to visit India from August 24-27 during which he will meet President Droupadi Murmu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

In an advisory, the MEA said the prime minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, and his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka, will visit India from August 24-27.

Rabuka is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Sunday evening.

On August 25, he will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat before meeting Modi at the Hyderabad House, the advisory said.

Later that evening, Rabuka will meet President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On August 26, his engagements include participating in an event at the Sapru House, the headquarters of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), the advisory said. PTI KND ARI