File linked Mahatma Phule biopic goes missing in Mantralaya; case registered

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) A police probe has been launched after a file related to the production of a film based on the life of iconic social reformer Mahatma Phule went missing at the Maharashtra state secretariat Mantralaya, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light last month, when Sagar Kamble, senior assistant director of DGIPR (Directorate General of Information and Public Relations), approached the Marine Drive police station with a formal complaint, an official said.

According to the complaint, a file concerning the production of a film based on the life of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, which was kept in the ground-floor office, was found missing. In its place, a photocopy of the file had been left, he said.

When the complainant enquired about the original file, the office staff told him that they were not aware of it and were working with the photocopied file. Kamble then informed his seniors about the missing file.

The file also had some original documents between January 1, 2017, and March 31, 2020, the complaint said.

Kamble was subsequently authorised to file the police complaint. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under the Maharashtra Public Records Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI DC NR