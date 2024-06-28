File on agri univ VC with govt, some communication gap: Himachal CM after governor's objections

Shimla, Jun 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday endorsed Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's statement that the file regarding appoint Palampur Agriculture University of vice chancellor is lying with the state government and there has been a communication gap.

Sukhu also noted that the governor has expressed his displeasure over some issues, including the absence of people holding constitutional posts in the official function on International Yoga Day on June 21.

"The file regarding the appointment of vice chancellor (VC) of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (Agriculture University Palampur), which was referred back to the state government by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla about three-four months back, is lying with the Secretary Law," the chief minister told media persons here.

Sukhu, who met the governor a day after Shukla went public against state Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar for blaming the Raj Bhavan for the delay in the appointment of the VC, said the file is with the government and there has been a communication gap.

The governor had on Thursday said "I have referred the bill back to the government with comments and it is still pending with the government and blaming the Raj Bhavan for delay in appointment is not correct".

The governor had maintained that the state government wants its say in the appointment of the VC.

A bill in this regard was passed in the assembly, seeking say of the government in the appointment of the VC, he said, adding that the government wants that the governor should endorse the name sent by it for appointment of the VC. The file had been returned to the state government with his remarks, he added.

Shukla had also expressed his displeasure over the absence of Congress ministers in Shimla at the International Yoga Day function organised by the Ayush Department.

The governor further said the law and order situation in the state is not bad but being a small state, even small incidents get attention and as such the government should ensure that there was no breach of law.

"It was a courtesy call and the governor has expressed his displeasure over some issues, including the absence of people holding constitutional posts in the official function organised at Shimla on the International Yoga Day on June 21," the chief minister said.

"The mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation was also absent from the government function on the International Yoga day and the governor is right that people sitting on constitutional posts should have attended the official function. There was some communication gap which will be bridged," he added.

Sukhu said the governor wants that regular VCs should be appointed in all the universities for congenial academic atmosphere. Discussions were also held regarding education and the issues raised by the Governor would be considered by the government, he said.

"I have assured the governor that these things would be taken care of in the future," the chief minister said.

Referring to the firing incident in Bilaspur involving the son of Congress leader and former Bilaspur MLA Bamber Thakur, Sukhu said they condemn the incident and "wrong is wrong ''.

Such incidents will not be tolerated and the law will take its own course irrespective of the fact that the accused belong to which party, he added. PTI BPL KSS KSS