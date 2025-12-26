File property details in time or face action: Centre tells IAS officers

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Centre has asked all Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to file their property details in time or face action including disciplinary proceedings and denial of promotion, according to an official communique.

All IAS officers are required to submit the annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31 of the next year.

"Failure on part of the members of the service to comply with the requirements of the aforesaid provisions constitutes good and sufficient reason for, inter alia, institution of disciplinary proceedings against them," said the communique issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

Further, rules have been amended to make the timely filing of IPR mandatory for being considered for appointment to the next level of pay matrix, it said.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had introduced online filing of IPR in respect of IAS officers with effect from January, 2017 through the SPARROW module.

"It is indeed a matter of immense satisfaction that the officers are submitting their IPR either electronically or uploading a scanned copy of the manually filled-in IPR, over the years," said the communique dated December 23, sent to secretaries of central government departments and chief secretaries of all states.

This online module will close automatically after the prescribed timeline i.e. January 31, 2026 in respect of the calendar year 2025, it said.

All secretaries and chief secretaries have been asked to issue necessary instructions to all IAS officers working under them to file their property details in time, according to the communique. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS