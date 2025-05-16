File seeking dissolution of Delhi Medical Council with LG, says health minister

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Friday said the government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor V K Saxena seeking dissolution of the medical council over alleged irregularities.

The Delhi Medical Council is an autonomous statutory body responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in the national capital. It ensures that ethical standards are maintained by private doctors to safeguard patient safety.

"The file regarding the dissolution of DMC is with LG. Until a new council is formed, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi will take charge. There were several allegations, ranging from mismanagement to corruption," Singh said.

"Additionally, the tenure of the current president and vice president is about to end. There were also allegations concerning the registration of some doctors,” he added.

Officials from the Health Department said they had sent a proposal to the Lt Governor seeking control over the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997. The proposal recommends the dissolution of the council.