Filed a case of privilege against top Jharkhand officials: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said he has filed a case of privilege under Article 105 of the Constitution against Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, challenging the FIR registered against him.

Jharkhand Police on Friday said it has registered an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and others for "forcibly" entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar on August 2 and hurting religious sentiments.

"I am the trustee of Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple as a Member of Parliament, as per the law. I am a step ahead of the priest. At what basis the FIR was lodged," he told reporters in Deoghar.

Dubey said that he reached Baba Mandir police station to court his arrest, but police denied his arrest.

"Fifty-one cases lodged against me. I have filed a case of privilege under Article 105 of the Constitution against the chief secretary, Director General of Police, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Jharkhand," Dubey posted on X. PTI SAN RG