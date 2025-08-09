Filed breach of privilege complaint against J'khand officials: Nishikant Dubey after FIR against him

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said he has filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging breach of privilege by Jharkhand officials, including the chief secretary and the DGP, after an FIR was registered against him for "hurting religious sentiments".

The Jharkhand Police on Friday said it has registered an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and others for "forcibly" entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar on August 2 and hurting religious sentiments.

"Fifty-one cases lodged against me. I have filed a case of privilege under Article 105 of the Constitution against the chief secretary, director general of police, Deoghar deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Jharkhand," Dubey posted on X.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as per a complaint by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur for “forcibly entering the inner shrine on August 2 between 8.45 pm and 9 pm” despite a restriction on VIP or VVIP entry during the holy month of ‘Shravan’ in view of a large number of devotees.

"I am the trustee of Baba Baidyanath Dham as a member of Parliament, as per the law. I am in a higher position than the priest. On what basis was the FIR lodged?" he asked while speaking to reporters in Deoghar.

Dubey claimed that he went to Baba Baidyanath Dham Police Station so that the police personnel could arrest him, but they refused to do so. PTI SAN RG BDC