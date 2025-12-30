Filing case against women fighting drug abuse menace is shameful: Jairam Thakur

Bilaspur (HP), Dec 30 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of the case filed against women members of a Mahila Mandal who were patrolling their panchayats in Bilaspur against drug abuse, and said the action against them was "shameful and unfortunate".

Thakur, who was participating in a protest by the Bilaspur BJP against the increasing drug menace in the state and the filing of the case against the members of the local women's voluntary group, alleged that the government is not serious about combating drug abuse.

"There is no bigger issue in the state than drugs, and the people who support drug trafficking are close to those in power," he alleged.

He asked why this situation has arisen where women have to guard their own panchayats. This is a failure of the government and the system, he alleged.

The work that the police should be doing is being done by ordinary people, and in return, they are facing legal cases, he said.

"Drug abuse, especially Chitta (adulterated heroin), is increasing day by day in the state and our youth are dying prematurely due to drug overdoses, but instead of taking strict action against drug dealers, the government is targeting the women who are raising their voices against drug abuse," he said.

The former chief minister led the protest march from the Bilaspur main market to the Deputy Commissioner's office and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the Deputy Commissioner, demanding the withdrawal of the cases against the women.

A case of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, defamation, rioting and criminal conspiracy was registered against some members of the Laghat Mahila Mandal after they "detained" three people on December 22 on suspicion of drug peddling, though no drugs were found in their possession during the police check.

One of the persons "detained" by them filed a case against the women's group which was keeping a close vigil, questioning suspicious people and reporting unusual activity at night to the police.

Laghat village, which falls under the Bilaspur Sadar assembly segment, connects the Bairi Rajadian panchayat with the Barmana industrial area. The area sees heavy vehicle movement round-the-clock, making it an easy transit route for drug peddlers.

Mahila Mandal head Pinky Sharma said that while the government is running a campaign against drugs, a case has been filed against her and other women for participating in this very campaign, and added that their fight will continue to save the youth from drug addiction.

Thakur said, "Serious questions are being raised about the functioning of the police in this entire matter. When the women informed the police about the drug activity, why did the police not reach the spot and how were consignments of syringes used for drug abuse found openly in the village bushes." The BJP leader said that a walkathon against drugs was organised in Bilaspur last week, in which children were called and made to sit from 9:30 AM while the CM arrived at 2 PM. He alleged three out of four BJP MLAs in Bilapsur were not invited.

Instead of showing seriousness in the fight against drugs, the state government is engaging in showmanship and event management, he alleged.

Referring to the problem of drug abuse and increase in firing incidents, Thakur said that the chief minister should ask his Congress leaders "why they were shot at and what role drugs played in that entire shooting incident". PTI COR BPL RT