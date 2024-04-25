Filing of nomination forms for Nashik, Dindori LS seats to begin from Friday

Nashik, Apr 25 (PTI) The filing of nomination forms for Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies will start from Friday, collector Jalaj Sharma said.

Advertisment

Nomination forms can be filed till May 3, scrutiny will take place the next day and candidature can be withdrawn till May 6. Voting will take place on May 20, he said on Thursday.

In Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, there 18,51,972 voters, comprising 9,59,658 males, 8,92,297 females and 17 transgender persons. It has 1,922 polling centres.

In Nashik, there 20,24,085 voters, of which 10,56,006 are males, 9,68,001 females and 78 are transgender persons. There are 1,910 polling centres in the constituency. PTI COR BNM