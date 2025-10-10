Filing of nomination papers for first phase of Bihar polls begins

Patna, Oct 10 (PTI) Filing of nomination papers began on Friday for the elections to 121 seats in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls, officials said.

The first round of the elections will be held on November 6.

Candidates can file their nomination papers til October 17, and the scrutiny of such documents will be held on the next day, according to a notification.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 20 for the first phase of the assembly polls.

Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur districts will go for polls in the first phase.

The second and final phase of the poll will take place on November 11 in 122 assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc have not declared their list of candidates so far.

Constituents of the NDA and the INDIA bloc are grappling with differences over seat-sharing, with smaller allies in both camps jostling for more seats.

However, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party declared a list of 51 candidates on Thursday.

Amid growing unease in the ruling NDA over the seat sharing, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reached Patna on Friday and will hold meetings with senior party leaders.

Sources in the BJP said that the seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA will be finalised in a day or two, and the party will release its first list of candidates soon after that.

The JD(U), another alliance partner of the NDA, is also expected to announce its list of candidates very soon, party sources said.

According to sources in the NDA, the allies - JD (U) and BJP - are likely to contest 102 and 101 seats, respectively.

Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now asking for 45 segments, they said.

In the opposition bloc, sources said the RJD is likely to contest 135-140 seats.

The party has offered the Congress 50-52 seats, lower than the party’s demand for 70 assembly segments.

Sources in the RJD said a meeting of senior party leaders will take place in Patna later in the day to finalise the list of its candidates.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the Congress had fought 70 seats but won only 19.

The other big constituent of the INDIA bloc, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, also appeared unhappy with the reportedly 20-25 seats being offered to it.

Five years ago, the CPI (ML) Liberation won 12 of the 19 seats it contested, and is reportedly demanding 40 this time. PTI PKD BDC