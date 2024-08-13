Filing of nominations for lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat in MP to start on August 14

Bhopal, Aug 13 (PTI) Nominations for election to lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh will open on Wednesday, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said.

The last date for filing of nominations is August 21 and papers will be scrutinised on August 22. The last date for withdrawal of the candidature is August 26, he said.

Polling will be held on September 3 from 9 am to 4 pm and the result will be declared the same day, Rajan added.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after BJP leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won the Lok Sabha election from Guna constituency.

Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs of a legislative assembly who vote in proportional representation with the single transferable vote (STV) system.

Going by the BJP's strength in the MP assembly, the party candidate will win comfortably, if voting takes place.

The saffron party has so far not declared its Rajya Sabha nominee from Madhya Pradesh.

In the 230-member House, BJP has 163 MLAs, Congress 64, and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 1. Two seats are lying vacant. PTI MAS NSK