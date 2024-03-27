Filing of nominations for LS polls ends in Tamil Nadu, Dayanidhi Maran; Annamalai, file papers

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and state BJP chief K Annamalai filed their nominations on Wednesday for the Lok Sabha polls and a total of 1,403 candidates have submitted their papers to contest the general election from Tamil Nadu.

Polling to all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry will be held on April 19 in the first phase.

On the last day of filing nominations, Raja and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran filed their nominations from Nilgiris and Theni, respectively. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

Maran, who is seeking a successive term from the Chennai Central constituency, declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 7.81 crore.

Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore and he was accompanied by BJP Mahila Morcha chief and MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan among others, when he filed his nomination.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, as many as 1,403 candidates have filed nominations.

As many as 62 candidates filed nominations in Karur in western Tamil Nadu, the highest and in Nagapattinam (Cauvery delta region) 13 aspirants filed papers, the lowest.

In his election affidavit, senior DMK leader Maran submitted that he has Rs 7.81 crore worth movable assets which includes bank deposits and equity shares.

The value of his immovable assets, which had been inherited, stood at Rs 59,000. He said both him and his wife owe no dues to government banks and had nil liabilities.

Pending cases against him included one filed by the CBI for allegedly using "telephone facilities above the entitlement" and having caused loss of Rs 1.79 crore to BSNL and MTNL.

He declared he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

DMK leader Raja has declared movable assets including cash, vehicle and jewellery to the tune of Rs 37,302,894 and for his dependent daughter Rs 28,812,218.

His dependent daughter has inherited immovable assets valued at Rs 15,43,000 and that of the family (Hindu Undivided Family) worth Rs 7,25,000.

Raja has also made a reference to the 2G Spectrum case in his affidavit and said authorities have preferred an appeal against his acquittal.

The last date for filing nominations is March 27 and the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 28.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30. The process of submitting nominations began with the issue of notification on March 20.

In Tamil Nadu, minor, sporadic incidents marked the process of filing nominations. On Monday, AIADMK and BJP workers clashed in Nilgiris district and AIADMK and DMK locked horns here.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK MPs Kanimozhi, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan and K Annamalai, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Saffron party nominee, actor Radhika Sarathkumar are among the prominent candidates.

O Panneerselvam, who has filed his nomination from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency as an independent has to fight not only against major political rivals but also against four others, who have the same name and initial.

According to the Election Commission's data, Ochappan Panneerselvam, Oyya Thevar Panneerselvam, Ocha Thevar Panneerselvam, Oyyaram Panneerselvam are the four persons who have the same name and initial like the former chief minister, who heads the AIADMK Workers Retrieval Organisation.

Meanwhile, filing of nominations for the lone seat in Puducherry also ended today. A total of 34 candidates have filed nominations for the general election, according an official release.

Sitting Lok Sabha MP and Puducherry Congress PCC President, V Vaithilingam will challenge senior BJP leader and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam.

The AIADMK nominee G Tamizhvendhan and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate R Menaka, a Siddha practitioner, also had filed nominations.

The Election Commission has appointed a general observer and a police observer for Puducherry. Piyush Singla, an IAS officer, has been appointed as general observer and Amardeep Singh Rai, an IPS officer, as police observer, authorities said. PTI VGN SA COR VGN KH