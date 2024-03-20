Filing of nominations for Pondy Lok Sabha seat begins today

Puducherry, March 20 (PTI) The process of filing nomination papers for the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency began on Wednesday with the issuance of notification for the poll.

The Returning Officer of Puducherry Parliamentary seat A Kulothungan issued the statutory notification today setting in motion the process of election to the lone LS seat in Puducherry. Nominations might be filed at the office of the Returning Officer located in the District Collectorate complex here, it said.

Nominations may be filed between 11 am and 3 pm and the last date to submit the papers is March 27.

Scrutiny of nominations is slated for March 28 and the last day for withdrawal of papers is March 30.

The election is scheduled to be held between 7 am and 6 pm on April 19. PTI COR ROH