Filing of nominations online made easier for Maharashtra local polls; no need to upload documents

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Candidates contesting the next month's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra will not be required to upload any documents on the election portal while filling their nomination forms.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has clarified that only the details in the nomination form and affidavit need to be filled in online.

After completing the details on the official election portal, candidates must take a printout of the filled form and affidavit, sign them, and submit the hard copies along with required documents to the designated Returning Officer before the deadline.

The required documents include proof of no dues from the local body, toilet usage certificate or self-declaration, details of the bank account for election expenses, caste certificate (for reserved seats), and Form A/B in case of political party candidates.

The SEC said the online registration portal will remain open 24 hours a day until 2 pm on November 17, 2025. Candidates must submit the printed and signed copies along with all supporting documents to the Returning Officer by 3 pm on the same day.

To facilitate the process, nomination forms will also be accepted on Saturday, November 15, even though it is a holiday. However, forms will not be accepted on Sunday, November 16.

Municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been instructed to assist candidates in providing the necessary documents, the SEC said in a press release.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will be held on December 2, and the votes will be counted on December 3. PTI MR NP