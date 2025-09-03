Fill pending vacancies in Labour Dept at the earliest: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra to officials

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and directed that all pending vacancies in the department must be filled at the earliest.

Detailed discussions were held regarding the preparations for the upcoming Vishwakarma Day on September 17. This day also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Mishra directed the officers of the Labour Department that all pending vacancies in the department must be filled at the earliest, and that the rights of workers must be safeguarded with firmness as well as sensitivity.

He said that swift redressal of grievances of registered workers and economically weaker workers is the primary responsibility of the department. He instructed that the attendance of departmental employees will now be recorded through a biometric system, and that punitive action will be taken against officials and employees failing to report on time, the statement added.

Mishra said all pending labour cases in various district courts should be resolved expeditiously, and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. He emphasised that meeting the needs of workers and protecting their rights are the topmost priorities of the Labour Department. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS