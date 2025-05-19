Fill up agri marketing board vacancies fast: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra to officers

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday directed officers to fill vacancies in the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) immediately and advocated for making it self-reliant by identifying alternative revenue sources.

At a meeting to review DAMB functioning, he also instructed officials to institute a transparent process for a time-bound auction of shops in the Ghazipur Mandi.

"Mishra issued several directions, including initiation of the process to fill vacant DAMB posts immediately," said a Development Department statement.

The minister instructed officials to draw up a master plan within one month to redevelop the Tikri Mandi, a sub-mandi site of the Azadpur Mandi. It should include clear strategies for infrastructure development, traffic management, and the expansion of trade facilities, he said.

Mishra also stressed the need to develop a system for regular and scientific waste removal from mandis and the creation of a real-time monitoring system to track waste transportation.

He underscored the need to make DAMB self-reliant by identifying alternative revenue sources and increasing income through services such as parking and cold storage facilities within the mandi premises.

"A list of all active fixed deposits should be prepared and A report should be submitted after investigating the reasons behind the closure of fixed deposits after January 1, 2023," Mishra was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that fixed deposits should only be encashed when absolutely necessary, and a policy for the same should be formulated, it added. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD