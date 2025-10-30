Film actor Prakash Raj among 70 chosen for Rajyotsava awards

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Film actor Prakash Raj, former Judge P B Bhajantri, former IAS officer H Siddaiah, Air Marshal (retd) Philip Rajkumar are among the 70 personalities who have been chosen for the prestigious Rajyotsava awards this year.

Socialist leader Konandur Lingappa, actor and director Vijayalakshmi Singh, civic worker Fakiri, veteran journalist M Siddarajau are among the other recipients of the award.

The award consists of a 25 gram gold medal and Rs five lakh in cash, and will be presented on the occasion of the 70th state formation day "Kannada Rajyotsava" on November 1, official sources said.

Announcing the awards, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said, 70 awards are being given and all districts have been given representation.

This time, 12 women have been selected for the award. While recognising and honouring the talents, social justice has also been ensured, he said.

Meanwhile, the government also announced that veteran cinema and theatre actress Umashree has been selected for the Dr Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement in Kannada cinema.

While film director N R Nanjundegowda for the Puttanna Kanagal Award, Richard Castelino has been chosen for the Dr Vishnuvardhan Award.

These three awards carry a cash prize of Rs five lakh each and a fifty gram gold medal, and they will be presented at the State Film Awards ceremony in Mysuru on November 3.